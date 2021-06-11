Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.00

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 14019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3996 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

