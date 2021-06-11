Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) shares rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 277.94 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61). Approximately 238,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 64,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

The company has a market cap of £367.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.20. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 7,000 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,970 ($24,784.43).

About Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.