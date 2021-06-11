Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.5% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

