Heritage Trust Co Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,525 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,841,000 after buying an additional 43,129 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $2,859,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 85,292 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.81. 130,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,642,751. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

