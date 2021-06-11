Heritage Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $128.70. 3,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,029. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $82.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

