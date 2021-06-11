Heritage Trust Co Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.30. The stock had a trading volume of 73,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.