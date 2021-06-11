Heritage Trust Co Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $230,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,273. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.