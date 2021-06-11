Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 823,462 shares of company stock worth $65,666,608 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $89.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $90.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.12.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

