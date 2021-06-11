Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $244,500.00 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HPE opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $2,341,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 50,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251,904 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.