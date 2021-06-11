Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 514,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKBU. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,980,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,821,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $973,000.

Shares of SPKBU remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

