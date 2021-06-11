Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 788,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,991. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

