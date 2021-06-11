Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,683,791 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,683,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $6,422,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $2,480,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HIIIU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Friday. 1,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,600. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.