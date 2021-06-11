Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of GigCapital2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital2 during the first quarter worth about $3,609,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GigCapital2 by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GigCapital2 by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 135,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the first quarter worth about $502,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:GIX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 170,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. GigCapital2, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

About GigCapital2

GigCapital2, Inc is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

