Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 1,236,927 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236,927 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,977 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 485,044 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 59.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 169,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

VLDR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 49,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,289. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,465,502 shares of company stock valued at $55,301,150. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

