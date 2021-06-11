Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $11.77 Million Position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,163,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

SRSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,498. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

