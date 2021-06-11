HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 141,395 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 229,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter.

GLTR stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $79.71 and a one year high of $105.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.43.

