HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 233 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $184.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

