HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Black Knight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Black Knight by 1.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $74.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

