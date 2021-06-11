HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.84 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

