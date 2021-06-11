HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 24,117 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 315.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $947,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after buying an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after purchasing an additional 155,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $105,983,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

