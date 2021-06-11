HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,000 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAPR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $3,954,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $4,254,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.41. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

