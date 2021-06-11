HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 21,420 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CommScope by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

CommScope stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

