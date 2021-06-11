Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,483,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 566,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.