Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $25.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

FIXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

FIXX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,883. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $412.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.41.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after buying an additional 492,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after buying an additional 101,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after buying an additional 705,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 457,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 391,522 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

