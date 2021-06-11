Howdoo Market Capitalization Hits $10.40 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and $585,220.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00059838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.50 or 0.00799526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00086204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00045016 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,648,944 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.