Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.37). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32), with a volume of 606,246 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

The stock has a market cap of £416.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

In related news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

