Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Down 5.2%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.54. 170,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,834,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

HYLN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

In other Hyliion news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm bought 3,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,001.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hyliion by 1,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

