Hyve Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00178369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00197584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.31 or 0.01232108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.50 or 1.00089703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.