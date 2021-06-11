Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.06 million-78.69 million.

Shares of HYW stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 4,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,997. Hywin has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

