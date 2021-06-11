Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Critical Comparison

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and TechTarget’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 50.13 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -7.33 TechTarget $148.38 million 12.43 $17.07 million $0.77 85.06

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90% TechTarget 9.81% 16.07% 8.18%

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ideanomics and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 TechTarget 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ideanomics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. TechTarget has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.15%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than TechTarget.

Summary

TechTarget beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, including priority engine, qualified sales opportunities, deal data services; demand solutions, such as white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions comprise on-network, off-network, and microsites and related formats branding; and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a websites network. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

