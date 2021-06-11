IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,378 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.32% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $134,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $580.70. 2,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,502. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.17 and a 52 week high of $581.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.