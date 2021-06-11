Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

IMMR has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IMMR opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $277.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

