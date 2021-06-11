Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMBBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of IMBBY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 84,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,577. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.