Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.56. 431,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.94.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.