Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 585.13 ($7.64).

A number of brokerages recently commented on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

LON INF traded down GBX 14.20 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 543.60 ($7.10). 2,386,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,106. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 559.78.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

