ING Groep NV Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $252.24 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.61 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

