ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.75 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

