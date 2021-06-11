ING Groep NV Purchases 115 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

ING Groep NV raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $191.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.40. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

