ING Groep NV Sells 442 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $242.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $244.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

