ING Groep NV Sells 72 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $220.97 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $226.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $134,633.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,391 shares of company stock worth $7,244,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

