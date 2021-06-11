Ink Trading 3% Lower This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $651,545.32 and $458.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00176185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00196307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.01208008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,309.68 or 1.00023035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

