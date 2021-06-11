Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 13,000 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $94,089.52.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ashok Mishra sold 3,450 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $22,459.50.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ashok Mishra sold 11,855 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $311,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $187,569.12.

INOD stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.43 million, a PE ratio of 179.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innodata by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Innodata by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Innodata by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innodata by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

