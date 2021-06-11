Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Louise C. Forlenza Sells 10,000 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 10,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Innodata stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.24. 68,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $190.54 million, a P/E ratio of 182.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Innodata by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Innodata by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Innodata in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innodata by 39.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 67,229 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

