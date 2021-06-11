Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.24. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 13,377 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $106.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.