Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of IVREF stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

