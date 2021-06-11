Insider Buying: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Acquires 43,000 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EGHT opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in 8X8 by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

