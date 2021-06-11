Insider Buying: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Acquires 43,000 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EGHT opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.11.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in 8X8 by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.