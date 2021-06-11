Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Buys £202.63 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson bought 23 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £202.63 ($264.74).

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 864 ($11.29) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 863.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £503.33 million and a P/E ratio of 48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a one year high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLE. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

