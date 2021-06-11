Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $177,240.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,163.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 8,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $471,920.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,433,585.40.

Shares of BIGC opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.68. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $1,714,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

