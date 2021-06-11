Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 12,019 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $42,547.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44.

On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $280,456.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $745,237.35.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $919,207.08.

On Monday, March 15th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $143,855.19.

Shares of eMagin stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,487. The company has a market cap of $248.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. As a group, analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 3,250.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,008 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter worth $3,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 33.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 118,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMAN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.