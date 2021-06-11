Insider Selling: Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Major Shareholder Sells $207,060.00 in Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $207,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,054 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $92,350.80.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $222,504.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,002 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $10,340.64.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,103,180.61.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $195,844.20.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

NASDAQ PUCK opened at $9.62 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

